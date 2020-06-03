Four arrested for cable theft in Cape Town

Patrol officers pounced on a bucket shop in Khayelitsha on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Law enforcement officers have made four metal theft arrests so far this week.

"People were attempting to hand in scrap material at a shack, locally know as a bucketshop. An inspection of the property then revealed 8kg of overhead contact cable, 16kg of overhead aluminum feeder cable and three 11 kilovolt kiosk panel doors all belonging to Prasa."

One suspect was arrested.

In Bishop Lavis, three people were apprehended after officers caught the trio cutting cables on the railway line.

Two hundred and fifty meters of overhead copper cable were recovered.