Four arrested for cable theft in Cape Town
Patrol officers pounced on a bucket shop in Khayelitsha on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - Law enforcement officers have made four metal theft arrests so far this week.
Patrol officers pounced on a bucket shop in Khayelitsha on Tuesday.
"People were attempting to hand in scrap material at a shack, locally know as a bucketshop. An inspection of the property then revealed 8kg of overhead contact cable, 16kg of overhead aluminum feeder cable and three 11 kilovolt kiosk panel doors all belonging to Prasa."
One suspect was arrested.
In Bishop Lavis, three people were apprehended after officers caught the trio cutting cables on the railway line.
Two hundred and fifty meters of overhead copper cable were recovered.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.