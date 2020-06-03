Final year UCT med students resume classes despite COVID-19 concerns

Students are back to training at Groote Schuur Hospital and other healthcare facilities across the Cape, but like several doctors and nurses, they are concerned about their safety.

CAPE TOWN - Final year medical students at the University of Cape Town (UCT) have this week resumed learning despite numerous concerns.

Contact learning has been suspended since the lockdown was implemented on 27 March.

Now students are back to training at Groote Schuur Hospital and other healthcare facilities across the Cape, but like several doctors and nurses, they are concerned about their safety.

The final year of medical school is stressful enough without having to navigate a global health pandemic.

A UCT final year med student, who wishes to remain anonymous, said that classmates wanted to graduate but they're concerned.

"We're basically all very worried about infecting our families, especially those with vulnerable family members."

The student said that not enough was being done to reassure them.

"They also told us it's impossible to catch up on a block if we miss more than two weeks of campus, which happens to be the same amount of time required to quarantine if we get exposed."

UCT has provided personal protective equipment, but with the rising number of healthcare workers contracting the virus, medical students are worried.

The univeristy has not yet responded to Eyewitness News' request for comment.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.