Family attacked in Lentegeur shooting

CAPE TOWN - A family of four has been attacked by gunmen in Lentegeur.

The incident occurred just before 11am this morning.

Two boys, aged nine and 14, and their parents were wounded.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said that gunmen entered the family's home and opened fire before fleeing the scene in a silver Mercedes-Benz.

"The incident left four victims wounded. No one has been arrested so far."

The Lenteguer community policing forum's Byron de Villiers said that the area was yet again is finding itself in the middle of a gang war.

"Everybody sees this escalation in an ongoing gang war but nobody is doing anything about it and it's so frustrating because now innocent people are losing their lives and getting hurt."

De Villiers said that it was disappointing and frustrating that more resources were not being deployed to the area.

Gang-related shootings have spiked recently, with a 7-year-old boy shot and wounded while sleeping in Manenberg and in another incident a 10-year-old girl and an elderly man were also wounded by stray bullets.