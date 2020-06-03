Durban man (23) appears in court for murder of 7 men
Reports said that the victims, aged between 21 and 36, were all apparently shot in the head at a local drug den.
DURBAN - A 23-year-old man has appeared in the Umbumbulu Magistrates Court for last month's massacre of seven men at the Kwamakhutha township, in the south of Durban.
Reports said that the victims, aged between 21 and 36, were all apparently shot in the head at a local drug den.
KZN police said that more arrests were imminent following Sibusiso Langa's court appearance on Wednesday.
Langa was arrested on Sunday following investigations by the provincial organised crime unit within the police.
Two weeks ago, the residents of Kwamakhutha in the Emsahweni area were woken up to gunshots emanating from a house in the area.
On investigating, they found seven men who had been fatally wounded.
KZN police spokesperson Jay Naicker said: “Sibusiso Langa has since been charged and investigations are ongoing. We cannot rule the possibility of further arrests taking place.”
Langa will remain in police custody until his court appearance next week Thursday.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.