Durban man (23) appears in court for murder of 7 men

DURBAN - A 23-year-old man has appeared in the Umbumbulu Magistrates Court for last month's massacre of seven men at the Kwamakhutha township, in the south of Durban.

Reports said that the victims, aged between 21 and 36, were all apparently shot in the head at a local drug den.

KZN police said that more arrests were imminent following Sibusiso Langa's court appearance on Wednesday.

Langa was arrested on Sunday following investigations by the provincial organised crime unit within the police.

Two weeks ago, the residents of Kwamakhutha in the Emsahweni area were woken up to gunshots emanating from a house in the area.

On investigating, they found seven men who had been fatally wounded.

KZN police spokesperson Jay Naicker said: “Sibusiso Langa has since been charged and investigations are ongoing. We cannot rule the possibility of further arrests taking place.”

Langa will remain in police custody until his court appearance next week Thursday.