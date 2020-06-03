DA, EFF slam KZN govt’s ‘failure’ to account on Zulu King’s budget
Premier Sihle Zikalala addressed members of the provincial legislature on Tuesday and announced R71,3 million to the Zulu monarch for the 2020-2021 financial year.
DURBAN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday said Premier Sihle Zikalala’s budget policy speech had failed to justify how funds allocated to Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini would be used.
Zikalala addressed members of the provincial legislature on Tuesday and announced R71,3 million to the Zulu monarch for the 2020-2021 financial year.
He defended the provincial government’s decision that funds allocated to the king were also used for cultural ceremonies such as the annual reed dance.
The EFF’s Vusi Khoza lashed out at Zikalala, saying he was failing to ensure that the Zulu Royal House Trust got to a point where it could sustain the king’s expenses.
The DA’s Zwakele Mncwango said the nearly R5 million increase allocated to the king from last year’s R66.7 million was not justifiable in the midst of the ongoing economic crisis.
“The issue here is about accountability. We can’t keep on increasing the budget and yet we are saying we are facing an economic crisis. If there is a budget cut for service delivery, why are there no cuts to the king’s budget?” he asked.
Zikalala defended the expenditure saying it benefited many residents through cultural events and ceremonies.
The premier said a revenue generation plan for the king was completed but did not offer more details.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.