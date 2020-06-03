City Power disconnects illegal electricity supply in Vlakfontein
A convoy of Johannesburg Metro Police Department, SAPS, and City Power officials arrived in the area on Wednesday morning.
VLAKFONTEIN - The Vlakfontein community, south of Johannesburg, was divided over electricity supply as City Power swept in to cut illegal connections on Wednesday.
The utility disconnected power to houses that were selling electricity illegally to the residents of a nearby informal settlement.
City Power said it lost R2 billion annually due to illegal connections.
#CityPowerRaids Vlaakfontein is a problematic area for City Power. It costs City Power millions annually because of illegal connections. Some residents in Vlaakfontein have illegally connected power to an informal settlement called Phumula Nqashi nearby. KM pic.twitter.com/NFAVkzsfVZ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 3, 2020
A convoy of Johannesburg Metro Police Department, SAPS, and City Power officials arrived in the area.
But just across the street, the mood was sombre. The residents of Phumula Mqashi - a nearby informal settlement - were devastated as their power supply was disconnected.
#CityPowerRaids Mme Roseline Tsotetsi is a resident in Vlaakfontein. She has been selling power illegally from her house to the residents of Phumula Mqashi, a nearby informal settlement. pic.twitter.com/SjMWp3NEpC— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 3, 2020
“We don’t like this, and we know it’s illegal, but we’ve got children who need electricity to study. We can’t do anything because we live here,” said one resident.
City Power said they would rely on the police to ensure that the illegal connections were not reconnected.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.