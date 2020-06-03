Bara Hospital disputes claims of surge in malnutrition cases
Hospital CEO Dr Nkele Lesia said the malnutrition cases that were being treated had nothing to do with the national lockdown as claimed before.
JOHANNESBURG - The CEO of the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital on Tuesday said no new cases of malnutrition were reported to the hospital.
Dr Nkele Lesia said the malnutrition cases that were being treated had nothing to do with the national lockdown as claimed before.
In April, the president of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), professor Glenda Gray, was quoted as saying the hospital was reporting new cases as a result of the extended lockdown.
• What happened with Glenda Gray? A timeline
The Department of Health criticised Gray for what it described as inaccurate comments, saying her behaviour was unprofessional and destructive.
Gray and the department seemed to have buried the hatchet.
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize told Parliament a week ago that he got a call from Gray, who said she would retract her comments about the cases of malnutrition at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.
But she has not officially done so.
Lesia again moved to clarify that there were no new cases of malnutrition at the facility.
“At Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, we haven’t really seen an increase in malnutrition cases because of the COVID-19 lockdown. We have been having cases of malnutrition as a province even before the lockdown. Actually, the trend at our hospital shows that the numbers are coming down,” Lesia said.
However, she said the hospital was now faced with a challenge of dealing with none COVID-19 admissions due to the number of infections coming in for different ailments.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.