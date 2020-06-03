Cabinet studying judgment declaring levels 4 & 3 lockdown regulations unvalid

The court gave government - through Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma - 14 days to fix 'deficiencies' in the regulations.

JOHANNESBURG – Cabinet on Tuesday said it was still studying the Pretoria High Court’s judgment that declared regulations under levels 3 and 4 of the national lockdown invalid and unconstitutional.

The High Court sided with Reyno de Beer and his organisation Liberty Fighters Network (LFN), which argued the regulations failed to satisfy the rationality test as they encroached on the rights guaranteed to citizens in the Constitution’s Bill of Rights.

The court gave government - through Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma - 14 days to fix “deficiencies” in the regulations.

The ruling by judge Norman Davis stated that these needed to be reviewed and amended as to not infringe on constitutional rights.

According to the judgment, the “constitutional crisis” in the regulations was due to various instances of irrationality that impact on the limitation issue as contained in the Constitution.

Davis said he failed to find any evidence in the papers submitted by government that Dlamini-Zuma had at “any time” considered the limitations on the rights of people, which were brought on by each of the regulations when they were promulgated.

The judge cited the impact of lockdown on the livelihoods of people in the informal sector, as well as the beauty and haircare business, during funerals, and restrictions on exercise.

Davis said while Dlamini-Zuma’s declaration of a national state of disaster in terms of Section 27 of the Disaster Management Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic was found to be rational, the regulations that followed were in a “substantial number of instances not rationally connected to the objectives of slowing the rate of infection or limiting the spread thereof”.

Some sections of society had complained of the draconian nature of the lockdown rules, saying it took away their civil liberties.

In a statement issued on Tuesday night, Cabinet said it noted the judgment and would comment at a later stage.

