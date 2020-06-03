Bail hearing of Andile Mbuthu's alleged murderers continues today
The suspects, together with a 16-year-old, face charges of murder and kidnapping.
DURBAN - The bail application hearing of the six men accused of murdering Durban teenager Andile Mbuthu is set to resume in the Verulam Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.
The suspects, together with a 16-year-old, face charges of murder and kidnapping. They allegedly assaulted and dumped Mbuthu’s body in a river after he was accused of stealing from a tavern in the oThongathi area.
Accused no. 1 in the #AndileMbuthu kidnapping and murder case, Mlungisi Thabethe (28) is appearing in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court in a bid to secure bail. Thabethe’s bail commenced yesterday. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/NquDDTcryO— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 3, 2020
Mbuthu’s body was discovered by police in May shortly after the suspects were arrested. He was laid to rest on Sunday in the Hambanathi township where mourners called for his suspected killers to be denied bail.
The juvenile suspect abandoned his bail application last week and was expected back in court on Monday.
The bail application proceedings of the six other suspects got under way on Tuesday but had to be rolled over to Wednesday morning following several delays.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.