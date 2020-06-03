Bail hearing of Andile Mbuthu's alleged murderers continues today

The suspects, together with a 16-year-old, face charges of murder and kidnapping.

DURBAN - The bail application hearing of the six men accused of murdering Durban teenager Andile Mbuthu is set to resume in the Verulam Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

The suspects, together with a 16-year-old, face charges of murder and kidnapping. They allegedly assaulted and dumped Mbuthu’s body in a river after he was accused of stealing from a tavern in the oThongathi area.

Accused no. 1 in the #AndileMbuthu kidnapping and murder case, Mlungisi Thabethe (28) is appearing in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court in a bid to secure bail. Thabethe’s bail commenced yesterday. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/NquDDTcryO — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 3, 2020

Mbuthu’s body was discovered by police in May shortly after the suspects were arrested. He was laid to rest on Sunday in the Hambanathi township where mourners called for his suspected killers to be denied bail.

The juvenile suspect abandoned his bail application last week and was expected back in court on Monday.

The bail application proceedings of the six other suspects got under way on Tuesday but had to be rolled over to Wednesday morning following several delays.