ANC Ekurhuleni to shed more light today on handling of Masina matter
A special meeting was convened on Tuesday where members discussed the Ekurhuleni mayor’s comments, in which he said he would not be gagged by whites nor be friends with ‘white monopoly capital’.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) Ekurhuleni region on Wednesday is expected to shed more light on its handling of regional chairperson Mzwandile Masina’s social media comments.
A special meeting was convened on Tuesday where members discussed the Ekurhuleni mayor’s comments, in which he said he would not be gagged by whites nor be friends with “white monopoly capital”.
He also threatened to resign on social media.
Masina insisted on social media that “all commanding heights of the economy” should be nationalised, however, the ANC distanced itself from his remark, saying it was not part of the governing party’s policies.
I fully agree with my friend on this one @Julius_S_Malema. Until we nationalise all commanding heights of the economy- we need to restart this economy and make sure it favors the majority. Things can’t be sane again pic.twitter.com/NNULKJX6zV— Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) May 31, 2020
“The expectation is that they will use platforms of the organisation so that all of us in the movement could move forward as one,” said ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe.
