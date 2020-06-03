Acsa needs over R11bn to recover from lockdown - Mbalula
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said government was discussing how to assist Acsa and struggling airlines.
JOHANNESBURG - As airports prepare to reopen for limited air travel soon, Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said that it had lost billions of rands because of the impact of COVID-19.
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that government was discussing how to assist Acsa and struggling airlines.
Mbalula led a delegation on Wednesday to inspect the state of readiness at OR Tambo International Airport, which is expected to start allowing flights from 15 June.
Mbalula said he was confident that the reopening of airports would help revive the country's struggling economy.
He visited OR Tambo International Airport, which will be one of the first airports to open alongside Cape Town and King Shaka International Airports.
Some domestic travel is expected to resume in less than two weeks after being banned to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Mbalula said that Acsa and some local airlines were facing financial difficulties: “Acsa alone will need over R11 billion to address the financial situation they are faced with. Government has hope, it is discussing a recovery plan on how we are going to assist.”
Mbalula said that reopening the aviation sector would be done in accordance with level three safety regulations.
