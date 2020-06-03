Airlink, Flysafair to resume local flights from this month

Airlink has started taking bookings on its website for flights from next week Monday while Flysafair is taking bookings for flights resuming on 15 June.

JOHANNESBURG - Two of the country's biggest private airlines will start flying between local airports this month after the government eased lockdown restrictions.

Low-cost state airline Mango, which is part of South African Airways, plans to resume flights in two-weeks’ time but it is yet to get final approval from the Public Enterprises Department.

Amid a halt on operations for around two months due to the coronavirus lockdown, airlines have seen their revenues fall while continuing to spend money on aircraft maintenance, salaries and debt-service.

South Africans are only allowed to fly for business purposes under level 3 of the lockdown. Leisure travel by air is still banned.