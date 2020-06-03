6 people die in Masiphumelele after allegedly drinking homemade beer

According to police, 10 men were admitted to False Bay Hospital this past weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Six people have died in Masiphumelele township, Cape Town, after allegedly drinking homemade beer.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said: “Six people have died, and four males are still receiving treatment at hospital. Death inquest dockets have been registered and the cause of death is yet to be determined.”

Last week, four people died after consuming homebrewed alcohol in the Eastern Cape.