50 more COVID-19 deaths take SA’s toll to 755

JOHANNESBURG - Fifty more people have died from the coronavirus in South Africa bringing the national toll to 755.

The health ministry on Monday night also confirmed the number of known cases in the country has reached 35,812.

#Covid_19SA Statistics as at 02 June 2020 pic.twitter.com/TRFRygeBye — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 2, 2020

According the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, more women have contracted the virus than men with 20,414 female cases compared to over 15,000 infected males.

However, out of the 755 people who've died after contracting COVID-19, 400 of them were men.

The data also shows four children have succumbed to the virus in South Africa.

People between the ages of 50 and 69 account for more than half of the mortality rate.

The Eastern Cape - which now has the second highest number of cases - is dealing with more than 2,000 active cases at the moment.

The Western Cape - which is the epicentre of the outbreak - has a total of 23,583 cases of which more than 10,000 of those are still active.