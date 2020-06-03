2 people dead, several injured after N2 highway taxi collision in CT

The incident occurred before Jakes Gerwel Drive.

CAPE TOWN - Two people died and more than a dozen others were injured following a taxi collision on the N2 highway on Wednesday morning.

City Traffic spokesperson Richard Coleman said the driver of the taxi fled the scene.

“This morning we had a motor vehicle accident on the N2 incoming at Jakes Gerwel where a taxi lost control and collided with a land pole and then overturned. We still have the SAPS on the scene busy with the recording and taking photographs,” Coleman said.