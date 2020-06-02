Two killed, three injured in Ladysmith crash
EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie said that they were called to the scene after three cars crashed into each other near Helpmekaar Road.
DURBAN - Emergency management services said that two people were killed in a car accident in Ladysmith on Tuesday.
Three others were injured were rushed to hospital.
McKenzie said that police were investigating the crash.
"The drivers of the vehicles in the crash were declared deceased at the scene. Paramedics have treated three patients for injuries at the scene, two patients with serious injuries and one with minor injuries and the patients have been taken to hospital where they are currently recovering. The exact circumstances of the crash are not known at this stage."
