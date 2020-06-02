Trauma cases almost double 24 hours after alcohol ban lifted - Bara Hospital

Many South Africans lined up outside liquor shops on Monday as restrictions on the sale of alcohol were lifted with the move to level 3 of lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - The Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital said that the facility had treated more patients in its trauma units with alcohol-related incidents in the past 24 hours.

The hospital's CEO Nkele Lesia: "Within 24 hours of alcohol being allowed, the number of cases in the trauma unit almost doubled. The majority of the patients were drunk, a few patients had gunshot wounds and injuries from general assaults."

WATCH: Liquor stores reopen