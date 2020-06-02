Tracking and reporting on PPEs key to assessing school readiness - NECT
A survey conducted by the body found that Gauteng and the Western Cape were likely to have the most schools ready to reopen following the move to lockdown level 3 on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - The National Education Collaboration Trust (NECT) said that the tracking and reporting on personal protective equipment (PPE) availability was key to assess the readiness of schools to reopen under level 3.
A survey conducted by the body found that Gauteng and the Western Cape were likely to have the most schools ready to reopen following the move to lockdown level 3 on Monday.
NEC Trust CEO, Godwin Khosa, said that these two provinces had gone through most of the steps necessary to ensure the safe reopening of schools.
"Essentially, a methodology of confirming whether the fact of procuring and distribution were followed and on the other hand, we then phoned school principals to find out whether they're ready or not."
Khosa said that Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal were flagged as high-risk provinces as these provinces were behind with their PPE distribution.
"Largely KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga performed poorly on the reporting aspect and unfortunately you can't make an opinion on the basis of wrong information and reporting is part of the necessary steps that need to be satisfied. We need to know where the PPEs are and how far they are and the reporting in these provinces was not good enough."
WATCH: Cartel vibes: COVID-19 Situation Desk 2 June AM
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.