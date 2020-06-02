Tracking and reporting on PPEs key to assessing school readiness - NECT

A survey conducted by the body found that Gauteng and the Western Cape were likely to have the most schools ready to reopen following the move to lockdown level 3 on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The National Education Collaboration Trust (NECT) said that the tracking and reporting on personal protective equipment (PPE) availability was key to assess the readiness of schools to reopen under level 3.

NEC Trust CEO, Godwin Khosa, said that these two provinces had gone through most of the steps necessary to ensure the safe reopening of schools.

"Essentially, a methodology of confirming whether the fact of procuring and distribution were followed and on the other hand, we then phoned school principals to find out whether they're ready or not."

Khosa said that Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal were flagged as high-risk provinces as these provinces were behind with their PPE distribution.

"Largely KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga performed poorly on the reporting aspect and unfortunately you can't make an opinion on the basis of wrong information and reporting is part of the necessary steps that need to be satisfied. We need to know where the PPEs are and how far they are and the reporting in these provinces was not good enough."

