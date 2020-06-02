Suspect arrested following shootout in Fourways
It’s understood guards spotted a car with four occupants at an office park in the northern Johannesburg suburb in the early hours of the morning.
JOHANNESBURG - One person has been arrested on Tuesday following a shootout with a security guard in Fourways.
When security officers approached the men, the suspects opened fire and the guards retaliated.
The men left the car on the scene and ran off, but security officers managed to catch one of them.
Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said: “We didn’t receive any report of injuries as a result of the shootout. The arrested suspect was charged with attempted murder and is expected to appear at the local magistrate court soon.”
Many residents in Fourways reported hearing the gunshots at around 4 am in the morning.
