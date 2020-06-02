Silverstone, Austria to host two races each on revised F1 calendar

Austria’s races start the season on 5 and 12 July and will be called the Austrian Grand Prix and the Grand Prix of Steiermark (Styria), the region in which the circuit at Spielberg is located.

LONDON - Austria’s Red Bull Ring and Britain’s Silverstone circuit will each host two grands prix without spectators on an initial eight race Formula One calendar published on Tuesday.

Silverstone will host the British Grand Prix on 2 August and the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on 9 August.

The Hungarian Grand Prix will be on 19 July with races in Spain, Belgium and Italy on 16 and 30 August and 6 September respectively.

The Formula One season was unable to start in Australia in March as planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.