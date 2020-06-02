SAPS appeal to public to help trace missing Western Cape constable

Constable Ntandazo Kuse was last seen in mid-March driving his white Toyota Fortuner.

CAPE TOWN - The mystery surrounding the disappearance of a Ceres based policeman continues.

The vehicle has since been found abandoned at Monwabisi in Khayelitsha.

The police's Andre Traut said: “All attempts to trace him have been unsuccessful and we have issued a reward of R30,000 for any information that will assist us with our investigation.”