Rollout of Aarto postponed due to COVID-19 - Mbalula
The Aarto Bill was signed into law last year and was expected to be rolled out in the middle of this year.
JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula said that the rollout of the Administrative Adjudication of Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act has been postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
But because of the pandemic, the Road Traffic Infringement Agency, which is responsible for Aarto, has experienced financial problems and cannot fund the rollout.
Mbalula’s spokesperson Ayanda-Allie Paine said the agency didn’t have the capacity to move forward at this stage.
"The entity is not in a position at this stage to successfully conduct that national rollout of Aarto. The situation will be reviewed in due course for further determination to when the rollout date will be promulgated."
