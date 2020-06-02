Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's £7k a day security

The couple have reportedly hired Gavin de Becker & Associates, which claims to protect "over 90 of the world's most prominent families and at-risk individuals".

The pair - who quit as senior members of the British Royal Family earlier this year and moved to Los Angeles - have reportedly hired Gavin de Becker & Associates, which claims to protect "over 90 of the world's most prominent families and at-risk individuals".

A source told The Times newspaper: "The duke and duchess have not yet hired a permanent detail. They are currently, and temporarily, using a security team that was already employed at the house where they are currently living."

Harry and Meghan are currently living in actor-and-director Tyler Perry's $18 million Tuscan-style villa in a gated community in Beverly Hills and they have recently had 10-foot security screens erected around the mansion.

The sprawling property boasts eight-bedrooms and 12-bathrooms and, as per HELLO!, they've taken some measures to protect their privacy after dog walkers and hikers were able to see into grounds as they head out for exercise as the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions begin to ease.

Harry and Meghan - who have 12-month-old son Archie together - also have security cameras all around the property, which is on an estate with 14 homes.

Their high-tech system uses infra red technology for night vision for extra reassurance.

As well as the black screens, there are also plenty of trees and plants surrounding the plot to help block the view.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, are believed to have met Tyler through their close friend Oprah Winfrey, and it's claimed their current abode is temporary.

A source said recently: "Meghan and Harry have been extremely cautious to keep their base in LA under wraps.

"Their team helped them choose the location for their transition to Los Angeles wisely.

"The area has its own guarded gate and Tyler's property has a gate of its own which is watched by their security team.

"It is an excellent place to keep out of view. The neighbours are mostly old money and mega rich business types rather than show business gossips.

"It goes without saying that the location is stunning - just one of the most beautiful and desirable areas in LA."