NCOP ratifies Division of Revenue Bill paving way for revised budget
The Division of Revenue Bill shares revenue between national, provincial and local government.
CAPE TOWN - The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) has formally ratified the Division of Revenue Bill, paving the way for Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to table his revised budget.
Last month, Treasury stated that it was ready to table the Special Adjustment Budget by 24 June.
Members of the NCOP unanimously supported the passing of the Division of Revenue Bill, which shares nationally collected revenue through all spheres of government.
The bill was tabled with other bills on 26 February together with the Budget Speech by Mboweni.
Chairperson of the select committee on appropriations Dikeledi Mahlangu said the bill strived to create economic justice.
Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said that his province supported the bill, commending Parliament for consulting widely.
It will now be up to a House sitting to formally adopt each Budget vote and then the complete Appropriation Bill or the budget.
