Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns
Earlier this year the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana after both signed new four-year contracts.
JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns announced on Tuesday that Thapelo Morena and Gaston Sirino have both signed contract extensions with the club. This will see the pair stay with the Brazilians until 2025.
Morena, who is approaching a full return to fitness after suffering a fracture and ligament damage on his right ankle in a Nedbank Cup Last 16 match in February, said he was optimistic and excited to get back on the pitch.
“Masandawana, I am happy and excited to let you know that I have extended my contract with Mamelodi Sundowns, we still have a long way to go and many more trophies to win! Ka Bo Yellow!” he told the club’s website.
Sundowns also moved to secure the services of influential Uruguayan forward Sirino.
The 29-year old is approaching 100 appearances for Sundowns and has already added two Absa Premiership titles and one TKO crown to his name.
“I am happy to have extended my contract at the club, me and my family are happy and settled here in Mzansi, so that gives me comfort to push hard on the pitch. I believe my best years are ahead of me and am confident we will add trophies with this group of players,” he said.
