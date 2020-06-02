Mkhize to conclude tour of WC COVID-19 health facilities today
The minister is in the province to inspect and check on its readiness for a predicted ‘huge surge’ in COVID-19 infections.
CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize is expected to spend Tuesday concluding his tour of the Western Cape, the nation’s COVID-19 epicentre.
Mkhize is in the province to inspect and check on its readiness for a predicted “huge surge” in COVID-19 infections.
#Covid19 Healthcare workers can be seen making up the beds that have not yet been covered. SF pic.twitter.com/CfDuM46XQw— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 1, 2020
The minister’s first stop on Tuesday will be the Ceres Hospital before moving to the Dennebos quarantine and isolation site in the district.
Last week, Mkhize told Parliament that in the Western Cape, it took on average only nine tests before encountering a positive result.
He said cluster outbreaks and community infections were by far the most prevalent in the province, which accounted for more than 65% of all infections.
Part of the strategy health authorities are adopting is to target various hotspots.
“The health response is more intensified than ever, where we have to ensure that there are specialised teams that are going to give attention to firstly, finding the cases that are positive, and secondly, making sure that each one of those that are tested and taken to isolation,” Mkhize said.
On Monday, Mkhize visited a series of venues in and around the Cape Metro inspecting emergency field hospitals and isolation sites.
“What's also been important is to view some of the areas for quarantine beds. We went to an Old Mutual building, which was converted for families to be able to be kept there,” he said.
Mkhize is expected to conclude his two-day tour with a visit to health facilities in Paarl in the Cape Winelands district, another COVID-19 hotspot in the province.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
