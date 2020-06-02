Mkhize pleased with COVID-19 testing progress as cases hit 35,812
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize released the new numbers a short while ago at the close of his tour of Western Cape health facilities.
CAPE TOWN - The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 35,812, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Tuesday.
Key to the national fight against the disease is the mass testing campaign, especially as the nation gets back to work and relative normality under level three lockdown regulations.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that the testing effort was progressing well across the nation.
"At this stage, 761,534 tests have been done, of which, in the past 24 hours, 18,792 tests have been done."
The minister has been touring various facilities in the nation's COVID-19 epicentre over the past two days to assess provincial readiness.
The Western Cape accounts for the vast majority of the nation's cases, with more than 65% of cases recorded here.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 2, 2020
Eastern Cape
4324
Free State
299
Gauteng
4276
KwaZulu-Natal
2637
Limpopo
193
Mpumalanga
132
North West
271
Northern Cape
91
Western Cape
23583
Unknown
6
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
