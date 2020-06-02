Mkhize pleased with COVID-19 testing progress as cases hit 35,812

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize released the new numbers a short while ago at the close of his tour of Western Cape health facilities.

Key to the national fight against the disease is the mass testing campaign, especially as the nation gets back to work and relative normality under level three lockdown regulations.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that the testing effort was progressing well across the nation.

"At this stage, 761,534 tests have been done, of which, in the past 24 hours, 18,792 tests have been done."

The minister has been touring various facilities in the nation's COVID-19 epicentre over the past two days to assess provincial readiness.

The Western Cape accounts for the vast majority of the nation's cases, with more than 65% of cases recorded here.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:



Eastern Cape

4324



Free State

299



Gauteng

4276



KwaZulu-Natal

2637



Limpopo

193



Mpumalanga

132



North West

271



Northern Cape

91



Western Cape

23583



Unknown

6 — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 2, 2020

