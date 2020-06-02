SAMRC: Booze queues reflect SA drinkers' high alcohol dependency

Some consumers began queueing from as early as 5am in order to be among the first to get their hands on their favourite alcoholic beverages when liquor stores reopened under level 3 lockdown regulations.

JOHANNESBURG - Scenes of long lines at liquor outlets flooded social media on Monday as South Africa entered level 3 lockdown, which came with the lifting of the ban on the sale of alcohol.

Some consumers began queueing from as early as 5am in order to be among the first to get their hands on their favourite alcoholic beverages.

But what do pictures like these say about South African drinking culture?

702's Aubrey Masango posed the question to Professor Charles Parry, director of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council.

"It shows the high level of dependency that many of our drinkers have that they needed to get out there...they couldn't wait," said Parry.

"Many of us do drink and many of us do so responsibly, but we do have a problem... We're not a country of moderate drinkers."

