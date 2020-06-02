Lockdown regulations for levels 3 & 4 declared invalid and unconstitutional
The High Court has suspended the declaration for a period of 14 days and directed the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, in consultation with the relevant ministers to review, amend and republish the regulations.
JOHANNESBURG - The High Court has ruled that lockdown regulations of alert levels four and three are invalid and unconstitutional.
But the court has suspended the declaration for a period of 14 days.
This means that the alert level 3 regulations remain in operation for now.
The court has directed the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, in consultation with the relevant ministers to review, amend and republish the regulations.
This is with "due consideration to the limitation each regulation has on the rights guaranteed in the bill of rights".
Cabinet said that it would make a further statement once it had fully studied the judgment.
READ: High Court ruling on lockdown regulations challenge
200602 Judgment of de Beer v Minister of Cotga by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
