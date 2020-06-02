Labour Dept: Non-compliance at workplaces means COVID-19 could spread

The department said only 55% of companies showed compliance with COVID-19 regulations.

JOHANNESBURG - The Labour Department on Tuesday said that the recent statistics showing non-compliance with health and safety standards in the workplace were an indication that the virus would spread unabated in places of employment.

This comes as 8 million South Africans return to work this week under level 3 of the lockdown.

The Labour Department’s Tibor Szana said the level of compliance had remained static at around 55% over the past few months and that showed that a concerning number of companies were not safe for employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that workers who were not comfortable with working in unsafe companies did have some recourse.

“Should the person feel that they are required to perform things that are not healthy or safe, they can, of course, contact the Department of Employment and Labour who will take action.”

Szana said that companies of 20 employees or more must by law have health and safety representatives.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Premier David Makhura has promised to shut down any companies in the province that posed a risk to workers and the communities they lived in.

