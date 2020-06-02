Labour Dept concerned that only 55% of businesses are COVID-19 compliant
Almost 8 million people returned to work this week, as level three of the lockdown came into effect on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Labour Department on Tuesday said that it was concerned that only 55% of South African businesses were complying with the health and safety regulations that aimed to keep workers safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Almost 8 million people returned to work this week as level three of the lockdown came into effect on Monday.
The department has sent out inspectors to offices to ensure that businesses were implementing social distancing and sanitising among other things.
Acting chief inspector at the department, Tibor Szana said: “We have found that their level of compliance has been static around this time and that is a concern for us. We’ve had compliance levels of between 55% to 60% and if that is the case, we are in trouble.”
South Africans have echoed this sentiment, saying that stricter rules must be applied.
“I wanted to go get takeaways from a restaurant and as you can see in the kitchen, some people were wearing masks and some people were or not,” one citizen said.
Another said: “There must be a legislation that states whichever company does not comply will get a very hefty fine.”
WATCH: Cartel vibes: COVID-19 Situation Desk 2 June AM
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.