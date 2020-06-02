Labour Dept concerned that only 55% of businesses are COVID-19 compliant

Almost 8 million people returned to work this week, as level three of the lockdown came into effect on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Labour Department on Tuesday said that it was concerned that only 55% of South African businesses were complying with the health and safety regulations that aimed to keep workers safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department has sent out inspectors to offices to ensure that businesses were implementing social distancing and sanitising among other things.

Acting chief inspector at the department, Tibor Szana said: “We have found that their level of compliance has been static around this time and that is a concern for us. We’ve had compliance levels of between 55% to 60% and if that is the case, we are in trouble.”

South Africans have echoed this sentiment, saying that stricter rules must be applied.

“I wanted to go get takeaways from a restaurant and as you can see in the kitchen, some people were wearing masks and some people were or not,” one citizen said.

Another said: “There must be a legislation that states whichever company does not comply will get a very hefty fine.”

