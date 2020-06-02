KZN health officials officially open COVID-19 quarantine site in Clairwood

The facility situated in the Clairwood area, south of Durban, was built in little over two months to house coronavirus patients.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal health officials opened a 275-bed quarantine site on Tuesday ahead of an expected peak of COVID-19 infections in the second half of this year.

The facility situated in the Clairwood Hospital, south of Durban, was built in little over two months to house coronavirus patients.

Authorities said the province now had over 5,000 beds for quarantine.

The boost in the provision of more quarantine beds came as the provincial Department of Health celebrated after being recently given the approval to recruit close to 10,000 health care workers.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala said the province had also prepared close to 2,000 beds for isolation, 143 for ICU, and 84 for high care. He said based on the current patient load, the province currently had adequate stock in all its facilities.

