Informal dwelling fire kills family of 4 in Kalksteenfontein
The couple and their two daughters - aged two and 10 - were trapped in their informal dwelling when the blaze broke out early on Tuesday morning.
CAPE TOWN - A family of four died in a fire in Kalksteenfontein, Cape Town.
The couple and their two daughters - aged two and 10 - were trapped in their informal dwelling when the blaze broke out early on Tuesday morning.
City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said despite firefighters’ best efforts, they could not save the family.
“We were alerted to the fire in Elizabeth Street at about 03:10 am. Despite the valiant efforts of fire crews to contain the blaze to a single structure, the man, woman, and their two daughters could not be saved. The fire was extinguished at 03:55 and the scene was handed over to the SAPS' forensic department,” Carelse said.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.