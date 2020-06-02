Govt mulls over SAA’s draft business rescue plan

In their draft business rescue plan, the BRPs warned they would need billions of taxpayer money to save the failing airline.

JOHANNESBURG - Government on Monday said it would make a decision soon on whether it would fund the business rescue practitioners (BRPs) plan to save South African Airways (SAA).

In their draft business rescue plan, the BRPs warned they would need billions of taxpayer money to save the failing airline.

Talks were continuing after the plan was released on Monday.

The Department of Public Enterprises said it had committed to a restructuring process, which would form a new, dynamic, and financially viable airline.

Government said the aviation industry played a critical role in the fight against the coronavirus as Johannesburg could be a hub to distribute COVID-19 medical supplies.

The BRPs said SAA could be saved, but government should commit to funding the new airline, which would cost billions.

Unions, government, and creditors were expected to discuss the plan before a final version is published next week.