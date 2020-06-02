DBE facing mounting court action challenging reopening of schools

One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has filed papers at the Constitutional Court calling for schools to remain closed for another three months.

JOHANNESBURG - The decision by government to reopen schools is facing mounting legal action from various organisations and Chapter 9 institutions.

One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has filed papers at the Constitutional Court calling for schools to remain closed for another three months.

At the same time, the South African Human Rights Commission has threatened Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer and Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga with legal action, insisting that schools were not ready to receive pupils.

The reopening of schools continues to attract criticism from parents, unions and civil society.

Maimane is taking the Basic Education Department and Motshekga to the highest court in the land, challenging the decision to reopen schools.

He believes the move is irresponsible and puts the safety of children and teachers at risk.

Meanwhile, the South African Human Rights Commission wanted assurances that all the concerns raised about sending children back to school have been addressed.

Schafer said they had done everything according to the rules: “The governing body at some schools worked towards ensuring that proper measures are put in place to receive the learners.”

Government said schools need to be reopened so the 2020 academic year wasn’t wasted.

