DBE facing mounting court action challenging reopening of schools
One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has filed papers at the Constitutional Court calling for schools to remain closed for another three months.
JOHANNESBURG - The decision by government to reopen schools is facing mounting legal action from various organisations and Chapter 9 institutions.
One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has filed papers at the Constitutional Court calling for schools to remain closed for another three months.
At the same time, the South African Human Rights Commission has threatened Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer and Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga with legal action, insisting that schools were not ready to receive pupils.
The reopening of schools continues to attract criticism from parents, unions and civil society.
Maimane is taking the Basic Education Department and Motshekga to the highest court in the land, challenging the decision to reopen schools.
He believes the move is irresponsible and puts the safety of children and teachers at risk.
Meanwhile, the South African Human Rights Commission wanted assurances that all the concerns raised about sending children back to school have been addressed.
Schafer said they had done everything according to the rules: “The governing body at some schools worked towards ensuring that proper measures are put in place to receive the learners.”
Government said schools need to be reopened so the 2020 academic year wasn’t wasted.
WATCH: Parents react to delayed reopening of schools
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.