CT metro police seize over R1m in cash at suspected drug den
They raided the premises in Strand at the weekend following a tip-off.
CAPE TOWN - Metro police officers confiscated over R1 million in cash at a suspected drug den in Strand.
They raided the premises at the weekend following a tip-off.
In a separate bust along Old Marine Drive, a suspect was caught selling cigarettes.
Officers confiscated 73 cartons of cigarettes worth more than R175,000. A 42-year-old suspect was arrested for contravention of the Disaster Risk Management Act and detained at Cape Town cells.
“These arrests and swift action by the City’s Metro Police shows how important it is for the public to assist and inform our enforcement agencies of any suspicious behaviour. As officers cannot be everywhere all the time, it is important for the community to provide information about illegal activities,” said the city’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, in a statement.
“Law-abiding citizens are important partners in our fight against crime as they are our eyes and ears and help officers to more effectively protect our communities,” he added.
