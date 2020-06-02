Coronavirus break could extend career by two years, says Anderson
The cricket season was brought to a halt in March and England’s three-test series against the West Indies was pushed back from its June start.
BENGALURU - England fast bowler James Anderson believes the extended break afforded to him by cricket’s suspension during the COVID-19 pandemic could prolong his career by up to two years.
The cricket season was brought to a halt in March and England’s three-test series against the West Indies was pushed back from its June start.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has set a provisional date of July 8 for the series to begin and Anderson, who has not played since suffering a rib injury in January, was part of a 55-strong group asked to return to training.
“The break could just add on a year or two at the end of my career,” 37-year-old Anderson, test cricket’s most prolific fast bowler with 584 wickets, said on the Tailenders podcast.
“I’ve really enjoyed being back; and as odd as it is just bowling into a net with not many people around, it’s still nice to be back and playing cricket.”
England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler previously said the shutdown had allowed cricketers to recharge their batteries and could prove beneficial in the long run.
With games set to be played without fans, Anderson believes that crowd noise should be piped in to improve the atmosphere in stadiums.
“I’ve been watching the rugby league in Australia and I actually thought there was a crowd watching,” the Lancashire paceman said.
“I thought it worked. It was nice to have that sort of atmosphere even though there was no one there.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.