Baragwanath Hospital concerned trauma cases will burden COVID-19 resources
Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital CEO Nkele Lesia said that treating patients for alcohol-related cases would pose as a major challenge for the facility.
JOHANNESBURG - The Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital said that it was concerned that people admitted due to alcohol-related incidents would burden resources set aside to treat COVID-19 patients.
The facility said that a number of intoxicated patients were treated for stab wounds and assault on Monday.
This was after the alcohol sales ban was eased.
The facility said that there were no trauma-related admissions during the level five restrictions.
"Generally, our medical side of the emergency department is going to be impacted as well.
Lesia said that it could take longer to treat patients in need of emergency care because they would have to be screened for COVID-19 before they could be attended to.
"The screening of patients that come after hours is going to be a challenge for us. We'd have to screen them before they come into the emergency department."
She said that they did not have enough medical staff to have all hands on deck to treat both COVID-19 patients and other people who require admission for trauma-related cases.
