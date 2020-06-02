Bail hearing of 6 men accused of murdering Andile Mbuthu postponed

Andile Mbuthu was kidnapped, assaulted and murdered in April after being accused of stealing alcohol from a tavern in the Othongathi area, north of Durban.

DURBAN - The bail application hearing of the six men accused of killing a Durban matric pupil has been rolled over to Wednesday.

Andile Mbuthu was kidnapped, assaulted and murdered in April after being accused of stealing alcohol from a tavern in the Othongathi area, north of Durban.

The bail application of the six men finally got under way in the Verulam Magistrates Court on Tuesday after several postponements.

The suspects face murder charges together with a 16-year-old juvenile male.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Natasha Kara said: “The juvenile accused in this matter had previously abandoned his application for bail. This accused is back in court on 8 June.”

Mbuthu was laid to rest on Sunday.