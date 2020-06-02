ANC: Masina should raise issues with leaders, not on social media
The African National Congress (ANC)'s Pule Mabe said that Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina's comment that he won't be gauged by whites nor be friends with white monopoly capital was unfortunate.
Masina was scolded by the ANC for his view, which he shared on social media on "nationalising all commanding heights of the economy".
On Monday, the governing party slammed Masina, saying that his comments were not in line with the ANC's policies and encouraged him to use the right platforms to air his concerns.
Pule said that Masina should rather discuss these comments directly with the ANC leaders than on social media.
"Our doors are wide open, we've got Luthuli House. Comrades are allowed to ventilate and raise their own issues within the platforms of the organisation. We do not have a branch of the ANC called social media."
