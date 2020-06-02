ANC disappointed with Mzwandile Masina's continued undermining of party

Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina has dared the ANC to fire him after the party released a statement rebuking him for his comments on Twitter, in which he voiced his support for EFF leader Julius Malema on Sunday.

Masina has dared the ANC to fire him after the party released a statement rebuking him for his comments on Twitter, in which he voiced his support for Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on Sunday.

Masina tweeted a picture of a newspaper article headlined "Let the white economy collapse", a quote attributed to Malema.

The mayor responded to the article, saying that all commanding heights of the economy must be nationalised.

I fully agree with my friend on this one @Julius_S_Malema. Until we nationalise all commanding heights of the economy- we need to restart this economy and make sure it favors the majority. Things can’t be sane again pic.twitter.com/NNULKJX6zV — Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) May 31, 2020

This prompted the ANC to release a statement rebuking him, saying that the comment fell outside the confines of the party’s policy position.

In the statement, the ANC called on its members and leaders to be cautious about what gets communicated on social media.

But after that rebuke, Masina tweeted again, daring the ANC to fire him, saying "I am not a coward, kill me if you can, I fear no one".

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said that this was unfortunate.

"It's rather unfortunate. Our doors are wide open, we've got Luthuli House. Comrades are allowed to ventilate and raise their own issues within the platforms of the organisation."

He wouldn’t say what action the party would take against Masina.