Agri SA urges private sector to help amid Land Bank’s financial troubles
In April, Treasury told Parliament that its inability to give the Land Bank R20 billion it had asked for was not a sign of government’s lack of commitment to the state-owned bank.
JOHANNESBURG - Agri SA on Tuesday called on the private sector to come to the rescue of the agricultural industry as the Land Bank’s financial troubles deepened.
Farmers have been relying on the Land Bank for finance for decades.
In April, Treasury told Parliament that its inability to give the Land Bank R20 billion it had asked for was not a sign of government’s lack of commitment to the state-owned bank.
The Land Bank defaulted on repaying R50 billion in loans in April.
“If a farmer doesn’t have access to production loans, that farmer won’t be able to farm or produce any food. It is worrisome that the Land Bank, which has played an instrumental role in the development of emerging farmers, has serious liquidity problems,” said Christo van der Heeder, Agri SA’s deputy executive director.
“You cannot expect an emerging farmer to pay commercial rates on any production loan. What will happen to those farmers who are clients of the Land Bank? The private sector has to play a bigger role in developing emerging farmers to ensure food security for the country,” he added.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.