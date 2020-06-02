1 person treated for smoke inhalation after Joburg CBD office fire

Firefighters extinguished the inferno and helped six people who were stuck on the roof to safety.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) on Tuesday treated one person for smoke inhalation after two rooms in an office in the CBD were damaged in a blaze.

Firefighters extinguished the inferno and helped six people who were stuck on the roof to safety.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe said: “Six people had gone up to the roof when the fire started, but when we took them down, they were okay. One was complaining of a sore chest and she was taken to hospital. It took just over 40 minutes to fully extinguish the two rooms.”