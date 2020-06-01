WATCH LIVE: Moshekga to brief SA after u-turn on schools reopening
The minister will give details and clarity on Monday at 11 am as to where things stand
JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to give an update on the reopening of schools after she made an about-turn deciding grade 7s and matriculants will not go back to school on Monday morning as planned.
The Sunday night announcement has given parents little to no time to make arrangements for their children.
Now, the minister will give details and clarity on Monday at 11 am as to where things stand.
WATCH LIVE: Minister Angie Motshekga on the readiness for the reopening of schools
Millions of pupils have been at home since March when President Cyril Ramaphosa closed all schools - even before the hard lockdown - in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The council of educators met on Saturday to consider the readiness of schools and conceded that many are not ready to re-open.
The Department of Basic Education's Elijah Mhlanga said: “In that meeting, three reports were tabled. One was a technical report, the second report came from Rand Water and the third one from a consortium that is facilitated by the national education collaboration trust. All the reports indicated that a substantial number of schools were not ready to open on 1 June.”
Grade 7s and matriculants are now expected to return to the classroom next Monday.
Teachers and school staff are expected back today to prepare for their arrival.
