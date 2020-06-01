Two trucks set alight during Dunoon protest

One truck is a light on the N7 before Malibongwe Drive, and the other is on Potsdam Road.

CAPE TOWN - Two trucks have been set alight during a protest in Dunoon.

One truck is alight on the N7 before Malibongwe Drive, and the other is on Potsdam Road.

The traffic department's Maxine Bezuidenhout said: “This is a result of the protesting in these areas. Motorists are advised to choose alternative routes.”

There's also protest action in the Joe Slovo area, and the municipality's Richard Bosman said the area was extremely volatile with rubble and containers on numerous roadways.