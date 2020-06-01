Two-thirds of KZN schools ready to resume classes - Education MEC Mshengu
KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said that 4,400 of the province's over 6,000 schools were ready to resume teaching and learning and believed that many more would be ready by next Monday.
Mshengu held a virtual meeting with teacher unions in the province on Monday.
Mshengu said that all schools that were ready next week must resume classes but teacher's union Sadtu disagreed.
Sadtu KZN chairperson Phumlani Duma said that they agreed that teachers who worked in schools that had been declared safe must return to work.
But Duma said that they wanted teaching and learning across all schools to start at the same time to avoid perpetuating inequality among pupils.
Education MEC Mshengu said that they were working on plans to assist learners in disadvantaged schools.
"If there's a school that is not ready, we'll not open it until it is ready but we must also have a contingency plan for those learners of that particular school so that they are not left behind in terms of curriculum coverage."
Sadtu said that they would await Mshengu’s contingency plans before deciding on their response.
