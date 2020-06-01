The waiting game on education: Will we finally hear from Motshekga today?
This was not the first time a school readiness briefing by the minister was postponed.
CAPE TOWN - The country waited with bated breath on Sunday night for the Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to address the nation on schools’ readiness to reopen partially on Monday.
But Motshekga’s briefing was postponed a few hours before it was meant to start. The briefing was rescheduled to take place at 11 am on Monday to give the minister more time to consult.
This was not the first time a school readiness briefing by Motshekga was postponed.
Earlier in May, a delay in an address by the minister was apparently caused by provinces requesting more time while waiting for the delivery of personal protective equipment.
And in April, a briefing by Motshekga and Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande was rescheduled.
National governing body associations and teachers’ unions have pleaded with Motshekga to postpone the reopening of schools, fearing they would become COVID-19 hotbeds.
They warned too many schools, especially those in rural areas, were not ready to receive learners.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.