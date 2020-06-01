The waiting game on education: Will we finally hear from Motshekga today?

CAPE TOWN - The country waited with bated breath on Sunday night for the Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to address the nation on schools’ readiness to reopen partially on Monday.

But Motshekga’s briefing was postponed a few hours before it was meant to start. The briefing was rescheduled to take place at 11 am on Monday to give the minister more time to consult.

This was not the first time a school readiness briefing by Motshekga was postponed.

Earlier in May, a delay in an address by the minister was apparently caused by provinces requesting more time while waiting for the delivery of personal protective equipment.

And in April, a briefing by Motshekga and Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande was rescheduled.

National governing body associations and teachers’ unions have pleaded with Motshekga to postpone the reopening of schools, fearing they would become COVID-19 hotbeds.

They warned too many schools, especially those in rural areas, were not ready to receive learners.

