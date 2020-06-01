Safair expects big losses as it eyes 15 June resumption of operations
Safair CEO Elmar Conradie said that they’re finalising preparations to ensure they resume without a hitch.
JOHANNESBURG - Low-cost airline Safair said that it was ready to resume partially from 15 June.
Airlines have been grounded by the COVID-19 lockdown.
They can now resume under level three but only for those traveling for business purposes.
Safair CEO Elmar Conradie said that they’re finalising preparations to ensure they resume without a hitch.
"The situation for us is also quite serious. There's no doubt that when we start operating on the 15th we'll still be making losses. There's just no other way that you can operate at about 25% of your regional flights with the same infrastructure and the same number of people and still make money."
