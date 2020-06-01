Sadsawu calls on employers to ensure domestic workers have PPE

Thousands of domestic workers are back at the workplace from Monday under lockdown level 3.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Domestic Service and Allied Workers Union (Sadsawu) has called on employers to make sure that domestic workers have the right personal protective equipment (PPE).

Workers have been without an income for more than two months.

Sadsawu's Myrtle Witbooi said: “We are asking employers to make sure that workers have safe equipment at work to make sure that they are screened when they come to work. We also want employers to provide clean uniforms for the domestic workers along with a clean mask.”

