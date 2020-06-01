Standard Bank flags more than 20% fall in H1 earnings
Interim results are expect to be released on 20 August.
JOHANNESBURG - Standard Bank said on Monday half-year earnings are expected to be more than 20% down on the previous year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The bank, Africa’s largest by assets said headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure used in South Africa, for the six-month period ending 30 June is expected to be more than 20% lower compared with HEPS of 837.4 cents in the year ago period.
“There remains a high degree of uncertainty regarding the impact that the Covid-19 pandemic and the associated governmental responses will have on the economies in the markets in which the group operates, and in turn, on the group,” the company said.
Interim results are expect to be released on 20 August.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.